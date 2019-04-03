Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DENNIS HALLOCK. View Sign

DENNIS HALLOCK



Mar. 29, 2019



Dennis Hallock, 61, of Tunkhannock, passed away March 29, 2019, at Geisinger CMC in Scranton following a short illness. He was the husband of Rose Keithline of Georgia.



He was the son of the late John and Norma Hallock.



Dennis worked as a meat cutter all of his life and loved the outdoors. His greatest joy and pastime was hunting and fishing.



He was preceded in death by his baby sister, Tammy; brother, Larry; granddaughter, Eliza; and nephew, Jessie.



In addition to Rose, his wife of 35 years, he is survived by sons: Denny and Corey; brother, James of West Nicholson; sisters: Joanne Jerauld and Bonny VanVolkinburg, both of Laceyville; granddaughters: Abigail and Amih; as well as many nieces and nephews.



A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Arrangements and care entrusted to the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St.,, Tunkhannock.



Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.

