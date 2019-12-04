Home

Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
DENNIS MINGUS

DENNIS MINGUS Obituary
Dennis L. Mingus, 72, of Forkston Township, died Nov. 28, 2019, at The Gardens of Tunkhannock.

Born in Berwick on May 19, 1947, he was the son of the late Joel A. Mingus and Marie Hutchins Mingus.

Dennis served as the Forkston Township Supervisor for many years and was retired from Procter and Gamble.

Dennis was very active in his community as a member of the FWM Volunteer Fire Company, Mehoopany Creek Watershed Association, Federation of Sportsmen's Clubs, Endless Mountain Archery Club, the Pennsylvania Longbow Association, Pennsylvania State Archery Association, Mill City Sportsmen's Club, and a Life Member of the NRA.

Dennis was an avid archer his entire life and enjoyed hunting, fishing, stump shooting, and he never met a stranger.

He is survived by his sons: Darry Mingus, Justin Mingus and wife Kate, and Jeff Mingus and wife Ronna; sister, Cindy Wells; grandchildren: Hunter, Abbigale, and Daryn.

He was preceded in death by his brothers: Doug and David Mingus.

Family and friends are invited to attend Dennis's celebration of life service which will be held on Saturday, Dec. 14, at 5 p.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock. A visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Saturday.

Interment will be held at a later date in Pine Grove Annex Cemetery, Berwick.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dennis's name to FWM Volunteer Fire Company, PA-87, Mehoopany, PA 18629.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Dec. 4, 2019
