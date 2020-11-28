|
Diana K. Kovalick, 75, of Noxen passed away on Nov. 27, 2020, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley after a lengthy battle with COVID 19.
Born in Tunkhannock on Sep. 16, 1945, she was the daughter of Mildred E Vieczorek.
She was a 1963 graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School. She married the love of her life, Charles J. Kovalick on Aug. 14, 1965. They spent a very blessed 55 years together as each other's best friend and soulmates. Diana is a member of the United Methodist Church in Noxen. Recently she had been attending the Northmoreland Baptist Church in Centermoreland.
Diana got to spend her life as her husband's soulmate. She was also best friends with her mother Millie; her adopted daughter Kimberly and son-in-law Wesley. Diana had the pleasure to be called 'Grammy' by two beautiful foster grandbabies, they were her heart. She was a dear friend to all of her brothers: Judson, Reggie, Ronnie, John and Stevie. She loved life and lived it fully. She had the kindest heart and always took care of others. Diana and her family had a fun time no matter where they were or what they were doing. She was loved by all those who knew her and will be dearly missed.
Diana is preceded in death by stepfather Steven S. Vieczorek, mother-in-law Viola M. Visneski; brothers: Steven D. Vieczorek and John E. Vieczorek; brothers-in-law: Chet Visneski, and John A Kovalick and his wife Barb; nephews: Randall Vieczorek, John Weber, and Kristopher Visneski; and niece Ronalee Visneski.
Diana is survived by her mother Mildred E Vieczorek. She is survived by her husband Charles J Kovalick; her daughter Kimberly A. Atkinson and son-in-law Wesley B. Atkinson; her grandbabies: 'Cutie Pie' and 'Mr Man;' brothers: Judson Vieczorek, Reggie Vieczorek, and Ronald Vieczorek and his wife Sandy; brothers-in-law: Ronald Visneski and Gene Visneski; sisters-in-laws: Betty Newell, Barbara Crispell and Marcia Visneski; many nieces and nephews; and her many neighbors and friends which were family to her as well. She loved many and was loved by many. She will be dearly missed.
Funeral services were held Tuesday morning, Dec. 1, from the Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., corner of Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with Pastor Kurt Seboe of the Northmoreland Baptist Church, officiating.
Interment in the Dymond Section of Orcutt's Grove Cemetery.
Memorial donations in Diana's name can be made to True Friends Animal Welfare Center, 16332 State Route 706, Montrose, PA 18801.
Online condolences can be made at clswansonfuneralhome.com