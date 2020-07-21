Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
Resources
More Obituaries for DIANE KALINAUSKIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DIANE KALINAUSKIS


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DIANE KALINAUSKIS Obituary

Diane Patricia Kalinauskis (formerly Duchnik and Oakley) passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020 with her loving family at her side.

Diane was born March 10, 1942 in Peckville, and grew up and went to school in Dickson City.

In recent years Diane enjoyed monthly luncheons with her schoolmates, having many journeys with her dear friend Kathy Loch, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Diane had many hobbies including crocheting, knitting, reading, and was an excellent seamstress, a talent she learned at an early age and put to good use while owning her own dress shop in Nicholson.

Diane retired in 2012 after a 30-year career as a bookkeeper for Sherwood Chevrolet and Horlacher and Sherwood of Nicholson and Tunkhannock. She cherished the many friendships she made throughout her career.

Diane was an only child and was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Helen (Prorock) Duchnik.

William, Diane's surviving husband of 41 years, kept her active from day one with many adventures and cross-county travels.

Diane is also survived by her children: daughter Deena of Tunkhannock, and sons: Matthew, wife Celine, of Homestead, Fla., and Jason, wife Heather, of Clarks Summit; grandchildren: Samantha, Jordan, Rebecca, Hunter, and Eli; and several nieces and nephews.

In lieu of services, Diane's family would like her to be remembered for the remarkable and loving woman

she was.

Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State Street,

Nicholson.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DIANE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -