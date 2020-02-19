|
Dianne M. Sheridan, 75, of Dalton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Elm Terrace Gardens in Lansdale with family by her side.
Born Feb. 24, 1944 in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Anne (Hornick) Conforti. She graduated from St. Ann's High School in 1961, from Penn State University in 1965 and later earned her master's degree from the University of Scranton.
Dianne dedicated her life to serving the special needs community. In the 1970s, she ran a special needs preschool at Allied Services and later advocated for adults with special needs as executive director of the Wyoming County ARC from which she retired in 2009 after 25 plus years of service. Her many talents included painting, crafting, gardening, cooking and baking. She also loved to play pinochle, backgammon and mahjong with her friends at the Dalton Library.
She is survived by her children: Wendy (Eric) Nowicki of Hatfield, Robert (Beverly) Sheridan of Lake Winola, and Stacey (Christopher) Summa of New Orleans, La.; four grandchildren: Natalie and Ryan Nowicki, and Rocco and Isabella Summa; and sister Marilyn Heuchert of Doylestown. Beloved by nieces, nephews and cousins.
Family and friends are invited to attend Dianne's Mass of Christian Burial, which will be held on Monday, Feb. 24 to St. Ann's Monastery, 1250 St. Ann Street, Scranton. A visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the mass at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Fairview Cemetery, Lake Winola, at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73. W Tioga St Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Memorial contributions may be made to , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or by phone to 215-561-2919.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 19, 2020