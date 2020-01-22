|
Dixie Lee Krieg (Russick), of Laceyville, (Silvara), was called home on Friday evening, Jan. 17, 2020, at the age of 57.
Dixie was born in Montrose, on Feb. 20, 1962, the daughter of the late Max Howard Russick Sr. and Betty Lou Stanton Russick.
Dixie grew up in Rush, and was a graduate of the Elk Lake High School, with the class of 1980. She continued her education, graduating from Keystone College, with a degree in journalism, with the class of 2004. Dixie, however, had found her true calling in a career of helping others as a nursing assistant.
Dixie loved being surrounded by her family and her many friends, and enjoyed many activities with them throughout the years.
Dixie is survived by her children: Nicholas Hunsinger (Kelsie Sarnosky) of Tunkhannock, Jordan Casselbury, of South Auburn, and Casandra (John III) Brooks, of Springville; and her adoring grandchildren: Derek Hunsinger, Lucas, Peyton, and Ellie Brooks. She also left behind sisters: Darlene (Dick) Salsman, of Auburn Center, Gaylene Mowry (Mike Park) of Retta, and Penny (Kevin) Stockholm, of Elk Lake, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to her family, Dixie was also survived by her good friends, Doug and Marilyn Walton of Silvara.
Besides her parents, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Max Russick Jr.; her niece Brandi Johnson; her nephew, Ryan Salsman; and her dearest friend Jeff Brown.
As to honor Dixie's wishes, private services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, Main Street, Meshoppen.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Jan. 22, 2020