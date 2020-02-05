|
Maryanna Dobrosielski, 86, of Meshoppen, died Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at home. Her husband is Edward Dobrosielski and they have been married for 37 years.
Born in Rush Township, Susquehanna County, she is the daughter of the late Stanley and Cecilia Furtas Litwin.
She was a member of St. Joachim's Church in Meshoppen.
Prior to retiring, she was a bookkeeper for Little and Nelson Insurance and had also worked at Bendix Corp. in South Montrose.
Maryanna is also survived by a brother, Dr. Frederick Litwin; and nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by four brothers: Stanley, Henry, Anthony, and Raymond; and two sisters: Josephine Lewandoski and Gertrude Litwin.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Feb. 7, at 11 a.m. in St. Joachim's Church in Meshoppen, celebrated by Rev. Peter Tang.
Interment will be held in St. Joachim's Cemetery in Meshoppen.
Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner from Feb. 5 to Feb. 11, 2020