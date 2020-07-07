Home

POWERED BY

Services
Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home
91 State Street
Nicholson, PA 18446
(570) 942-6241
Resources
More Obituaries for DOMINICK POMPEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOMINICK POMPEY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOMINICK POMPEY Obituary

Dominick G. Pompey, "Dom", 80, of Nicholson, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. He is married to his wife of 52 years, Judith Pompey.

Born is Jessup, he is the son of the late Romolo and Pauline Pompey.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he played baseball and served for six years.

Dom enjoyed working with his brother and best friend John in Pompey Stone for many years.

He loved coaching his daughter's softball teams, and he was the best coach they ever had. He also loved going fishing and hunting with his grandchildren.

He was a devout and dedicated New York Yankees fan. The highlight of his later years was going to Florida to watch Yankee spring training with his son-in-law, Dave.

Dom was a great storyteller with an infectious laugh and exceptional sense of humor. He made everyone smile that knew him.

Dom is also survived by his four daughters: Dawn Strickland and husband Sam, Deborah Botscheller and husband Dave, Danielle Pompey, and Judith Oliveira and husband, Amaury; grandchildren: Olivia, Charlie, Connor, and Natalie; two brothers: John and Edward Pompey; nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends, and his beloved dog, Elliot.

A funeral service, celebrated by Chaplain Jay McCracken will be Friday, July 3, at 6 p.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State Street, Nicholson.

Please be aware seating and capacity will be very limited during the service in order to properly social distance.

There will be viewing and calling hours from 3 p.m. until service time.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOMINICK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -