Dominick G. Pompey, "Dom", 80, of Nicholson, passed away Monday, June 29, 2020. He is married to his wife of 52 years, Judith Pompey.
Born is Jessup, he is the son of the late Romolo and Pauline Pompey.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy where he played baseball and served for six years.
Dom enjoyed working with his brother and best friend John in Pompey Stone for many years.
He loved coaching his daughter's softball teams, and he was the best coach they ever had. He also loved going fishing and hunting with his grandchildren.
He was a devout and dedicated New York Yankees fan. The highlight of his later years was going to Florida to watch Yankee spring training with his son-in-law, Dave.
Dom was a great storyteller with an infectious laugh and exceptional sense of humor. He made everyone smile that knew him.
Dom is also survived by his four daughters: Dawn Strickland and husband Sam, Deborah Botscheller and husband Dave, Danielle Pompey, and Judith Oliveira and husband, Amaury; grandchildren: Olivia, Charlie, Connor, and Natalie; two brothers: John and Edward Pompey; nieces, nephews, cousins, many friends, and his beloved dog, Elliot.
A funeral service, celebrated by Chaplain Jay McCracken will be Friday, July 3, at 6 p.m. in the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State Street, Nicholson.
Please be aware seating and capacity will be very limited during the service in order to properly social distance.
There will be viewing and calling hours from 3 p.m. until service time.