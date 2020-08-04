|
|
Don S. Sanger, 54, of Tunkhannock, passed away Friday, July 31, at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center. Don was born Nov. 4, 1965 and was the son of the late Margaret Drader and Wesley Sanger.
Don is survived by his sisters: Ruth Casselbury and husband Michael of Nicholson, and Lonna Carey and longtime friend Michael of Falls; nephews: John Mandziara and wife Lindsey of Tunkhannock, Christopher Sanger of Marienville, Brian Sanger of Shavertown, and Antony Carey of Falls; niece Taylor Carey of Falls; great nephew Gavin Mandziara of Tunkhannock; as well as two daughters: Robin and April Sanger of Michigan.
Don was a graduate of St. Clair High School as well as taking computer classes from Macomb County Community College. He was also certified in basic programming and OS Windows from ITT. He could often be found tinkering with computers and electronics as well as out on the range for target practice. He was a World War history buff. He could name the ships and planes just by looking at them and tell you about the different battles (theaters) he studied this on his own. His father was in World War II.
Memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. For online condolences please visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com.