Donald C. 'Brad' Bradbury, 79, passed away May 16, 2020, at Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital.
Donald was born June 10, 1940.
Donald is survived by his wife Monica Bradbury; Donald's son Scott Bradbury of Honesdale; and his daughter Cynthia Dobitsch of Langhorne as well as two grandchildren.
Donald graduated from Frackville High School and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in chemistry at Moravian College. Donald was a chemist at General Motors until enlisting in the Pennsylvania State Police. He was a Pennsylvania state police officer for many years achieving the rank of crime sergeant and was an equestrian on the state police rodeo team early in his career. Donald was an outdoorsman, marksman, equestrian, enjoyed hunting, and after retiring from the Pennsylvania State Police he enjoyed farming. He was known for his quick wit and being a loving husband and a loyal friend to all who knew him.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions a public service will be held at a later date which will be announced. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Troopers Helping Troopers Foundation www.troopershelpingtroopers.org 3625 Vartan Way Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 27, 2020