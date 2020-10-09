|
Donald M. Crawford, 92, of Monroe Township, died Oct. 6, 2020, at Celtic Hospice, Wilkes-Barre.
He was preceded in death by his wife Ida Felker Crawford.
Born in Dushore on July 22, 1928, he was the son of the late Warren and Leontine Fenton Crawford.
Donald served his country in the United States Army during World War II.
He is survived by two daughters: Rose Miner and husband,and Louise Brown and husband Harold; son Roy Crawford and wife Nancy, all of Tunkhannock; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and seven great-great grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by daughter Jean Crawford; grandson Harry Brown; two sisters; and five brothers.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc. 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock.
Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.