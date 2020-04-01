|
Donald D. Rogers, age 93, of Nicholson, died March 23, 2020, at home. His wife of 51 years, Lois Rogers, died in April of 2000.
He was born the son of James and Sarah McGeorge and was adopted by Harold and Clara Rogers after the death of his birth mother.
He was employed at the Scranton Times-Tribune as a linotype operator. Donald enjoyed spending time with his family as well as a variety of other activities, including walking, biking, fishing, and hunting. He was an avid reader and was especially concerned for the welfare of the working class.
He is survived by his son Donald Rogers; daughters: Marlene Tendler and Deborah Wickham, Washington D.C., and her husband Randy Wickham; as well as four grandchildren: Jesse Tendler, Anna Tendler Mulaney, Lisa Rogers Neal, and Will Rogers; and several nieces and nephews. Rose Dubrachek was his constant and loving companion of nearly 20 years.
Due to current public health policy, a memorial will be held at a later date, to be determined.
His family and friends will remember him fondly.
Arrangements by the Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home, 91 State St., Nicholson.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 1, 2020