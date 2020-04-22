|
Donald Roy Sartor Jr., 62, devoted partner, father, and honorary 'grandfather' passed away at 1:44 am, Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
Don was born Sept. 16, 1957, in Hackensack, N.J.
He was a retired employee from Procter & Gamble but most recently was employed and an active member with Moose International, an organization that he always kept near and dear to his heart. While involved with Moose International he participated in many projects but was most proud of his work with Mooseheart and Moosehaven. His dedication and selfless acts of kindness and generosity to the kids of Moose Heart is something he will always be remembered for - many referred to him as 'The Don.' He was not only a hero to those within Moose International but also by his close family and friends.
Don will always be remembered for his kindness, quick wit and his infectious love for life. He was an avid lover of the Three Stooges, Frank Sinatra and everything Italian.
"Curly would be proud."
He is survived by his loving family including: partner Marie Scrimalli-Nicholoff of Tunkhannock; daughter Torrie Sartor-Budzinski and wife Erica of Trenton, Fla.; 'bonus' daughters: Frances Cobb and husband Jody of Factoryville, and Elena Nicholoff and wife Morgan of Minneapolis, Minn.; 'bonus' grandchildren: Alyvia and Aaden Cobb; as well as his sisters, brother, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Carol Sartor; and his father died on April 15, 2020, in New Jersey.
Memorial services to be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions in memory of Donald Sartor made to Moose International Charities, 155 S. International Drive, Mooseheart, IL 60539.
Arrangements under the direction of Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., Factoryville.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 22, 2020