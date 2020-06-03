Home

Monday, Jun. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
1943 - 2020
DONALD TRAVER Obituary
May 29, 2020

Donald Dean Traver, 77, of Falls, formerly of the Bloomsburg area, passed away on May 28, 2020, at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre. He is survived by his wife of 57, years Judith M. Bitler.

Born in Bloomsburg on May 20, 1943, he was the son of the late Emra and Geraldine Shultz Traver.

Don was a 1961 graduate of Tunkhannock High School and served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam Era.

In 1986 Don was diagnosed with cancer as result of being exposed to Agent Orange. Over the next several years he battled several illnesses due to his contact with Agent Orange in Vietnam. Prior to his retirement in 1998 he worked for Procter & Gamble for 25 years.

He was an avid hunter and fisher, a member of the American Legion Black Walnut Post 510 and Tunkhannock Moose Lodge. Don was huge fan of the Cincinnati Bengals.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Tim and wife Cindy; daughter, Veronica Swire and husband Wayne; brothers: Leonard and wife Nancy, Thomas and wife Pam, and Mark Traver; grandchildren: Zachary Swire, Cole Swire, Megan Swire, Jeremy Traver, Curtis Burns, and Loni Traver; and great-grandchildren: Logan Jay Swire, and Jackson Dean Swire.

Don was preceded in death by his brothers: Daniel, Larry, and George Traver; and sister, Evelyn Hettesheimer.

Due to the current restrictions, a private family funeral will take place with interment in Elan Memorial Park, Bloomsburg.

Those of you who may wish to attend Don's funeral service can join the family online for a live-streamed service with Pastor Nicholas McMichael of the Lake Winola United Methodist Church at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 1, 2020, at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com under Donald D. Traver's tribute page.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner from June 3 to June 4, 2020
