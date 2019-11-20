|
|
Donald F. Weitz, 59, of Meshoppen, passed away Nov. 12, 2019, at Mountain City Nursing Home and Rehabilitation, Hazel Twp.
Born in Somerville, N.J. on Sept. 12, 1960, he was the son of the late Howard Weitz, Sr. and survived by Irene Korf Weitz.
Donald is also survived by his son, Donald Jr., USAF, of Fort Walton Beach, Fla., and his wife Heather; daughter Vanessa Weitz and fiancé Matthew Sprague of Jenningsville; brother Howard L. Weitz Jr. and wife Mary Ann of Avoca; and grandchildren: Gavin, Tyler, Lillian and Carson.
Family and friends were invited to attend Donald's Mass of Christian Burial, which was held on Saturday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. from Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657, celebrated by Rev. Patrick Albert, pastor. Interment followed in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. A viewing was held on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc., 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Nov. 20, 2019