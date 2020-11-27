|
Donna Marie Burgess, 69, of Meshoppen, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Wesley Village in Pittston.
Donna was born in Meshoppen, on May 1, 1951, the daughter of the late C. Ronald Burr (d. Feb. 22, 2013) and Gail Swisher (d. Oct. 25, 2013).
After attending Elk Lake High School and earning her GED, Donna worked hard as a homemaker for her family while also helping out at the family-owned Burr's Poultry Farm, in Meshoppen.
Donna had a great passion for reading which led to her being both the librarian and a member of the board at the Frances Kennard Library, in Meshoppen. She was also a member of Meshoppen United Methodist Church and past member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Meshoppen Chapter #70. Donna enjoyed bowling and could often be found on the lanes, participating in the Shadowbrook bowling league, in Tunkhannock.
She is survived by her daughters Kelly Robbins (Gary) of Retta, Jenny Proffer (Les) of Pueblo, Colo., and Jolene Hillard (Darren) of Meshoppen; step-daughter Brenda Cartmell (Charlie) of Indianapolis, Ind.; grandchildren: Logan Robbins of Retta, Alisa Proffer of Pueblo, Colo., Tyrus Proffer of Pueblo, Colo., Kaiden Proffer of Pueblo, Colo., Joshua Sharer of Meshoppen, Dylan Sharer of Meshoppen,,and Morgan Hillard of Meshoppen; step-grandchildren: Tammy Lee Varner of Indianapolis, Ind., Nicole Whitesell of Indianapolis, Ind., and Jason Cartmell of Indianapolis, Ind and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Donna was preceded in death by her brothers: Raymond Spencer Burr (d. Sept. 28, 1955) and David Ronald Burr (d. Jan. 23, 1984); sister Carol Burr Buckingham (d. Jan. 25, 2009); and nephew Christopher Buckingham (d. Nov. 24, 2015).
A private service will be held for Donna at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the Overfield Cemetery in Meshoppen.
Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, Main Street, Meshoppen.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be in Donna's name to the Meshoppen United Methodist Church at P.O. Box 159, 122 Church St., Meshoppen, PA 18630.
Online condolences may be left at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.