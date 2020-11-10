|
|
Doris Arlene Hampsey Underwood died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Towanda Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Kenneth C. Underwood in February of 2008.
Born in Endicott, N.Y., on July 22, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Earl and Ada Harvey Hampsey.
She worked for Mulligan Printing for a number of years and was a nurse at Tyler Memorial Hospital in Meshoppen.
Her husband operated a wholesale retail egg business for 37 years.
She is survived by two children: Linda L. Harvey of South Auburn, and Kenneth E. Underwood of Meshoppen; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Bonnie M. Laired in 2019.
Funeral services will be held privately with interment in Jersey Hill Cemetery, Auburn Center.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.