Doris Ruth Ward, 78, of Springville, passed away June 1, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was born in Springville at home on the Garrison family farm on Dec. 14, 1941. She was the daughter of the late Bela Griffin Garrison and Louise Charity (Mack) Garrison. She was greeted by her beloved husband, Gary W. Ward, whom they were married for more than 50 years. She was also greeted by her cherished son, Harold L Dickinson.
Doris is survived by her three children: Ronald L. Dickinson and his wife Tumper of Factoryville, Susan L. Randolph and her husband Brady of Weeki Wachee, Fla., and Paul W. Ward and his wife Jennifer of Springville. Her grandchildren: Carissa Dickinson, Justine (Gabe) Padduck, Zachariah Dickinson, Sarah (Mike) Scinta, Christopher Randolph and Jayden Ward. She was blessed with the following great grandchildren: Nikolette Dickinson, Aria Louise Scinta and newborn Arabella Ruth Scinta. She is survived by a step-grandson Bob Anderson and Renee of Factoryville and their two children Anola and Nina.
Doris is survived by her sister Beatrice Cox. She was preceded in death by eight brothers: Douglas, Lee, Louis, Bill, Donald, Benton, Bruce, and Lawrence Garrison; and two sisters: Ruby Johnson and Bonnie Tewksbury.
Doris took pride in caring and providing for her family, which she could be found canning, gardening, and baking. Doris and her husband enjoyed their life on their farm and the time they spent square dancing together. She graduated with a handful of classmates in Springville Township, where she still enjoyed visiting with her close friends for lunch. The family would like to thank Doris's dear friend Ruthann Bunnell for helping care for her during this battle and her caregiver Fabienne Pierre.
The family will have "Drive Through Calling Hours" from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the Lynn Cemetery, Springville Twp.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be sent to the Backpack Food Program at the Elk Lake School District and can be mailed to: Elk Lake School District, Backpack Food Program, c/o Lori Evans, 2380 Elk Lake School Rd., Springville, PA 18844.