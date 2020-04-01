|
Dorothy E. Bush, 77, of Tunkhannock, passed away at the Gardens of Tunkhannock senior living center on Friday, March 27, 2020.
Dorothy was born in Lake Winola on July 13, 1942, and is the daughter of the late George Billings and Jenny Strumski.
She worked at Wegmans for more than 25 years as a cook sampler. She enjoyed painting ceramics, making clear toy candy, baking, canning and bird watching.
Dorothy was a member of Our Lady of Abingtons Catholic Church.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Paul John Bush; and her son George B. Bush.
She is survived by her brother James Billings and wife Gertrude of Lake Winola; her sister Aretta Kinney and husband Donald of Meshoppen; and her son Stanley Bush of Tunkhannock; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Due to recent health concerns, a public service will not be held at this time. She was laid to rest at Pieta cemetery in Tunkhannock on Monday, March 30.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 1, 2020