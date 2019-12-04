|
|
Beloved mother, Dorothy B. Dimmick, 90, of Tunkhannock, went to be with her Loving Savior, Dec. 1, 2019 in the Star Hill Nursing Home, Monroe Township, with her daughters at her bedside. She was preceded in death by her husband, of 47 years, John S. Dimmick.
Born in Dallas on December 22, 1928 she was the daughter of the late Clark and Freda Wandel Brobst.
She was an active member of the Mehoopany Baptist Church, serving as the captain of the prayer chain, teaching Sunday school, Jr. Church, VBS and working in AWANA and Olympian Clubs.
She also was a Girl Scout Leader and a Cub Scout Leader during her children's growing up years.
Dorothy is survived by her sons: Larry and wife Kathy Dimmick of Laceyville, Rusty and wife Patricia Dimmick of Arizona, Summer and wife Caroline Dimmick of Arizona, John Jr. and wife Darci of Tunkhannock, and Stefan Dimmick of Arizona; daughters: Autumn Gordon of Dallas, Spring and husband David Oberbeck of Meshoppen, Gretchen Miller and companion Kenneth Reeves of Sweet Valley; 21 grandchildren; and 31 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her son Clark Dimmick; sisters: Sandra Clark and Grace White; brother Larry Brobst; son-in-law William Gordon; and granddaughter Cristy Murphy.
Family and friends are invited to attend Dorothy's Funeral service which will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, at 11 a.m. from the Mehoopany Baptist Church, 4301 PA-87, Mehoopany, with pastors Lee Kliewer and Joseph Billingsley presiding. Interment will follow in Orcutt's Grove Cemetery, Noxen. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4, from 4 to 6 p.m., at the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Dorothy's name to or .
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Dec. 4, 2019