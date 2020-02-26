|
Douglas Warren Rogers passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Mildred Rogers; and his brother, Donald.
Doug was born July 23, 1944. He was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School, class of 1963, and worked at Precision National.
He enjoyed telling his children and grandchildren stories of growing up on the family dairy farm. He relished the first signs of spring, garden ripe tomatoes and picking blackberries in the warm summer sun.
He made his life-long home on the family farm. He enjoyed Sunday drives in search of adventures and trips to New England. He had an infectious laugh and would sing funny songs to the delight of his children.
He devoted his retirement to visiting with friends and family and watching his grandchildren grow up.
Doug is survived by his sister Fay Henry; and, Duane (Luann) Rogers.; his children: Lashelle (Stephen) Lee, Tamara (Roy) Sheetz and Brent (Christine) Rogers; grandchildren: Sydney Lee, Zachary Rogers, Abby Lee, Emily Rogers and Sy Sheetz; along with several cousins, nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Doug's life will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the or donor's choice of charity.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 26, 2020