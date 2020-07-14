|
Duane P. "Duke" Bishop Sr., 78, of Auburn Township, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. He lived his life to the fullest. Born on May 24, 1942 in Dimock, he was the son of the late Duane R. Bishop and Edith F. (Polmatier) Bishop.
Growing up, Duane "Duke" lived and worked on the family dairy farm and during school vacations he worked at skiddings logs to skid rows using horses. Also at times during school summer vacations, he worked as a carpenter helper. After graduating from Elk Lake School in 1960, Duane "Duke" owned and operated for several years a trucking business. He also operated a building business with his father. Subsequently, he began a land surveying career in 1972 with Milnes Engineering Inc. of Tunkhannock and truly enjoyed his employment until retirement in 2011.
Sept. 14, 1972 Duane was awarded by the International Correspondence Schools his diploma for completing the course surveying and mapping. July 25, 1979, Duane received from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania based on written examination his Land Surveyor License. Duane "Duke" served as Vice President and subsequently served two years as president of the Pennsylvania Society of Land Surveyors, P.S.L.S., Pocono Chapter. He was awarded the P.S.L.S. Distinguish Service Award for the year 1997 and for the year 1998. He was also a Life Member of the Pennsylvania Society of Land Surveyors. Duane "Duke" served on the Penn State Wilkes-Barre Surveying Program Industrial Advisor Committee for the years 1999-2007.
Duke enjoyed playing basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, and track. Over the years he received many certificates and trophies. While in high school he won several first and second place ribbons and was awarded the Elk Lake School Letter for basketball, baseball, volleyball, and track. Also in the spring of 1960, he was awarded the States Class B third place medal for the running broad jump.
An avid outdoorsman, Duke was a hunting, hiking, and wildlife enthusiast. He received great pleasure working in his flower and vegetable gardens along with maintaining his buildings and land. He also enjoyed sawing and splitting firewood and volunteering his time and equipment to trim and mow the grass in part of the Bunnell Cemetery.
Duane "Duke" was a mentor to many and cherished all the time that he shared with his friends and his loved ones, including his pets.
In addition to his father Duane R. Bishop and his mother Edith F. (Polmatier) Bishop, Duane "Duke" was preceded in death by his brother William Edward Bishop and his brother George Raymond Bishop.
Survivors: His fiancee Judith Ann "Judy" Krafjack. They were together 45 years; son: Duane P. Bishop, Jr (Candi), Lymanville; daughter: Sally Ann Emmons (Richard), Springville; stepson: Donnie "Disco" Krafjack (Michele), Mars; grandchildren: Courtney McGee (Chris), Montrose, Richard Emmons III (LeaAnn Stengel), Springville; step-grandchildren: Colin Krafjack, Donovan Krafjack, Ethan Krafjack, Mars; great-grandchildren: Christopher "CJ" McGee, June McGee, Montrose, Walker Emmons, Springville; sister: Gail Burke (Jerry), Meshoppen; brother: David Charles Bishop, Dallas, Texas; sister-in-law: Sheila D. (Goff) Bishop, of Meshoppen; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Prior to Duane "Duke" passing, he has strongly expressed that there only be a short private graveside service at Bunnell Cemetery on Wednesday, July 15.
