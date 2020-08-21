|
Dustin J. Ball, 47, of Mayfield, passed away unexpectedly at the home of his sister in Montrose early Monday morning, Aug. 17, 2020.
Dustin was born in Tunkhannock on Aug. 8, 1973, the son John K. Ball and Susan O. Carter Ball. Growing up in the West Auburn area, Dustin was a graduate of the Elk Lake High School with the class of 1991. While in high school, Dustin was involved in sports, where he was a member of the baseball and basketball teams.
After his graduation from high school, Dustin served his country for two terms in the United States Air Force, ranked as sergeant, stationed Salt Lake City, Utah.
For the last 18 years, Dustin worked for Lockheed Martin in Archbald, where he was a group leader and wirer. He loved his job and was very good at what he was employed to do.
In his spare time, he enjoyed playing golf at many courses throughout the area, and he loved attending many rock concerts throughout his lifetime. Dustin was a great Washington Redskins Fan and attended many games in Washington, D.C. He also loved going to the Pocono Race Track in Long Pond, with his favorite driver being Bill Elliott and for the last few years, Chase Elliott. Dustin enjoyed the times that he got to go to his sister's camp at Oneida Lake in New York, enjoying the time on their boat. Dustin was a very generous and selfless man, he always put everyone first. He was always the one that got to make everyone to LAUGH. While in high school, Dustin was voted Class Clown. His family was very close to him and the time that he got to spend with him were cherished times. Most of all were the times that he got to spend with his "Little Ray of Sunshine" his granddaughter, Pepper.
Surviving are his parents: John and Cathy Ball of Leesburg, Fla., Susan Carter Ball of Retta; his sister, Shantel Gamble (Mike Megivern) of Montrose; his niece, Taylor Goff, and nephew Neil Gamble, both of Montrose; his long time companion of the last 19 years, Theresa LaMorte, of Mayfield; his step-son, Robert LaMorte, of Eynon; his granddaughter, Pepper LaMorte, of Eynon; his uncle, Reid Carter, of Stevensville; and cousins: Danielle Gardner, of Retta, Anson Carter, of Tunkhannock, and Malorie Brown, of Auburn.
Preceding in death were his maternal grandmother, Jane Pierson; his paternal grandparents: Don and Dottie Ball; and aunts and uncles: Cheryl and Larry Wiles, and Beth and Charlie Dodge.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date, and interment will be at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations to the s Project, 600 River Ave, Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA.