Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
724-728-5171
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
Service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Noll Funeral Home
333 Third St
Beaver, PA 15009
Edith A. (Welsh) Gardner


1934 - 2019
Edith A. (Welsh) Gardner Obituary
Edith A. Gardner, 84, of Brighton Twp., passed away Saturday, October 5, 2019.
Born Oct. 9, 1934 in Binghamton, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Burton and Gladys Bruckner Welsh.
Edith worked for 15 years in the cafeteria at Tunkhannock Area School District. A devoted wife, loving mother, and proud grandmother, Edith always put family first.
In addition to her parents, Edith was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 57 years, David R. Gardner in 2014 as well as her three brothers and their spouses: Chuck, Veronica, Roger, Nancy, George and Regina.
She will be greatly missed by her two sons: Richard (Jody) Gardner, Beaver Falls, and Daniel (Kristin) Gardner, Seneca, S.C.; four grandchildren: Michael and Brent Gardner, Beaver Falls; Jessica (Michael) Peckham, Asheville, NC; and Ansley (Garrett) Broach, Knoxville, Tenn.; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received Friday, Oct. 11 from 3 p.m. until time of service at 4 p.m. in the Noll Funeral Home, Inc., 333 Third St., Beaver. Pastor Bill Anzevino will officiate. Online condolences may be shared at nollfuneral.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Edith's name may be made to the , 225 N Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner from Oct. 9 to Oct. 22, 2019
