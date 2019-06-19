Edith C. Korban, 99, of Tunkhannock, rose to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, early Sunday morning, June 2, 2019.



She was born Dec. 12, 1919, in Newark, N.J., daughter of the late John and Helen (Danson) Sobestyanski, and died at Moses Taylor Hospital in Scranton.



She was a longtime member of Peace Lutheran Church in Scranton and was employed by ICS for many years.



On May 10, 1986, she married her beloved husband, Elwood Korban, and they enjoyed 28 years together on their farm in Hop Bottom, Susquehanna County. After her husband's passing in 2014, Edith came to live at the Methodist Manor in Tunkhannock.



In addition to her parents and husband, Edith was preceded in death by her sisters: Dorothy LaRosa and Ruth Knight; and niece, Arlene Hardy.



Surviving are her nephews: William LaRosa and wife Suzanne of Bayonne, N.J., and John Knight of Pennington, N.J.; and great-niece Jennifer Steiling and husband Chris of Vienna, Va.



Edith is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews on her husband's side of the family.



The family wishes to extend special thanks to nieces Joan and Ann, and all the staff at the Methodist Manor, Tunkhannock campus, especially Gina, Helen and Marilyn for the companionship and loving care they provided.



Funeral services were conducted Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Peace Lutheran Church, 2506 N. Main Ave., Scranton.



Interment and committal were conducted at Evergreen Cemetery, Brooklyn.



Memorial contributions may be made to Peace Lutheran Church or Methodist Manor, 50 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.



Arrangements are entrusted to Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Scranton and Moscow. Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 19, 2019