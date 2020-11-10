|
Edith D. Novak, 89, of Meshoppen, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at The Gardens in Tunkhannock after a brief illness.
She was born on May 25, 1931, in Clarks Summit, the daughter of the late Joseph DonVito and Adaline Grippo.
She was married to Arthur 'Bud' Novak in 1972, until he passed away in 2006. She was a graduate of Clarks Summit High School, Class of 1950.
Edie was a homemaker for most of her adult life in addition to being a Home Interior sales representative for many years, in which she used to decorate her home beautifully. She was known for spending time in her garden, a great cook who loved to host family holidays and made an amazing rigatoni sauce.
She was an incredible spouse to Bud, and kept him in line on the farm and at home, which wasn't a task for just anyone. Family was very important to her as she proved that by saving every picture, announcement and holiday card sent to her.
She was a member of St. Joachim's Church in Meshoppen for many years.
Edie is survived by her two sons: Jack Morgan (Suzanne) of Meshoppen, and Tom Novak of Towanda; her grandchildren, their spouses including great grandchildren: John Morgan (Michelle) including Clay Morgan (Danielle), Elizabeth Mcclure (Devon and daughter Willow Eden), Madeline Morgan, Cody Morgan (Nicki including Talyn and baby on the way), Trista Novak (including baby on the way), Kelsea Novak (including Sawyer and Saylor Vanderpool), Devoni Novak (Dan including Frankie Rosato), Kye Novak (Christina); and many special nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all.
Besides her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers: Joseph, Richard, Frank, Arthur, John, and William DonVito; sisters: Laura Borushak and Philimenia Arre; nieces: Regina Gerrity, Annette Kutyna and Sandra Heller.
Services will be held Friday, Nov. 13, at Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, at 11 a.m., with Father Peter Tran of St. Joachim's Church officiating.
Calling hours will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will follow at the Lacey Street Cemetery in Laceyville.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Joachim's Church, 245 State St., Wyalusing, PA 18853.
