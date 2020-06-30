|
D. Edna Anderson, 98, of Laceyville, passed away on Thursday afternoon, June 25, 2020, at Tyler Memorial Hospital, Tunkhannock.
Edna was born on Oct. 9, 1921, in Philadelphia, the daughter of the late Charles H. and Dorothy 'Dolly' Pratt Coates.
She married Harold W. Anderson on Nov. 21, 1942, in Weehawken, N.J. They were married for 67 years before his passing on Dec. 9, 2009. Edna was employed as an executive secretary for many years in New Jersey.
She enjoyed reading. She also loved to travel. Her favorite trip was when she and her husband traveled to Europe for their 25th wedding anniversary.
Edna is survived by her daughter, Thora Pihl (Jerry Mikus) of Laceyville; her granddaughters: Kimberley Levine (Jeffrey) of Parsippany, N.J. and Kirstin Pihl of Daytona Beach, Fla.; and her great-grandchildren: Joshua and Jordana Levine or Parsippany, N.J.
A Memorial Service for Edna will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are entrusted with the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 30, 2020