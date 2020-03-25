|
|
Elaine Repsher Doty, 73, of Laceyville, passed away Tuesday evening, March 10, 2020, at the Regional Hospital of Scranton surrounded by her family.
Elaine was born on Aug. 6, 1946, in Kingston, the daughter of the late Floridian 'Bump' (d. July 23, 1991) and Lorraine Brotzman Repsher (d. Dec. 28, 2012). She was a graduate of Wyalusing High School with the class of 1964.
She married Jim Doty on March 27, 1971, and together they raised three children until he passed away on July 27, 1989.
Elaine was employed with automation in Waverly, N.Y. where she soldered airplane parts. She also took great pleasure in babysitting most of the children of Laceyville.
She was a member of the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church for over 70 years. Within the church she was a youth group leader, a member of the United Methodist Women, and a Sunday School teacher for over 50 years. She was also a member of the Transue Friendship Club, the "In Loving Memory" Support Group, and a majority inspector for the Laceyville Borough Election Board. Elaine enjoyed coloring, listening to Elvis and the Gaithers music, watching the New York Yankees, especially her favorite player, Mariano Rivera. She also enjoyed tending to her flowers, making sugar cookies, canning spaghetti sauce and anything else she could get her hands on, and watching the Game Show Network. She looked forward to annual family camping trip to Worlds End State Park, go on family vacations, and ride motorcycles. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family, especially her grandchildren, as they were her world.
Elaine is survived by her children: Aaron Kinsman and her husband, Allan, of Laceyville; Jamie Bedford and her husband, Nate, of Meshoppen; and Jim Doty Jr. and his wife, Rachel, of Manheim; her grandchildren: Tobi Kinsman, Felicia Bedford, Arabella Doty, Bentley Bedford, and Mylah Doty; her siblings and their spouses: Cheryl and Donald VanDeMark, Jim and Cherie Repsher, and Terri and Jeff Johnson; as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and her beloved cat, ONO. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her nephew, Donnie VanDeMark, II (d. Jan. 19, 1994).
Funeral services for Elaine were held on Saturday, March 14 at 1 p.m. from the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church with Rev. Dolly Tarreto of the church officiating. Interment followed at the Lacey Street Cemetery. Family and friends called at the church on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
Arrangements are entrusted with Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville. Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Elaine's name to the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church, 133 Doolittle Hill Road, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Mar. 25, 2020