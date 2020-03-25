|
|
Elaine M. LaFrance, 90, of Tunkhannock, (formerly of South Auburn) went home to be with her savior, Jesus Christ, Wednesday morning, March 18, 2020.
Elaine was born on Nov. 30, 1929, in Tunkhannock, the daughter of the late Glen and Grace Allen Phillips.
She was a graduate of Tunkhannock High School. After high school, she was employed as a telephone operator in Tunkhannock.
She married Robert B. LaFrance Jr. and together they raised three children. She and her husband owned and operated a dairy farm in South Auburn. Her husband passed away on Sept. 4, 1977, but she continued to work on the farm with her son, Joseph H. LaFrance. Elaine gave her total devotion to working on the farm with her husband and son.
Elaine attended Braintrim Baptist Church.
She is survived by her daughters and husbands: Chanda and Dennis Cunningham of Laceyville, and Bobbie and Nelson Hollett of South Auburn; her grandchildren: Dana (Billy) Marshall, Joseph (Sara) Hollett, and Lee (Theresa) Hollett; 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Doris (Earl) Shotwell of Tunkhannock; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Joseph LaFrance (d. Nov. 17, 2014), her brother, Harold Phillips (d. 1957), her sister, Eleanor J. Harvey (d. Oct. 19, 2000), and her nephew, Irvin "Buddy" Harvey (d. July 4, 2017).
There will be a private burial at the Overfield Cemetery due to the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.
Due to the ongoing state of emergency, please leave an online condolence for the family at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Mar. 25, 2020