Eleanor M. Pero of Tunkhannock, passed away Friday, Nov. 13 at The Gardens of Tunkhannock. She was born April 6, 1928. Eleanor was married to Alfred Pero for 69 years.

She attended school in Dallas, and graduated from the Adventist Academy at Asheville, N.C., as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Eleanor had one son, Elwood Pero, who preceded her in death.

She will be missed.

Mr. Pero wishes to thank all at The Gardens for how well they took care of his wife in her final days.

