|
|
Eleanor Dunlap passed away Jan. 28, 2020, at the Wyalusing Personal Care Home surrounded by family.
She was born April 23, 1927, in Shaffer Hollow, on the family farm in Eaton Township, Wyoming County. She was the daughter of the late William Henry Shaffer and the former Katherine Jane Cleveland.
She was married to William Franklin Dunlap for 68 years after he came home from the war.
Together they bought a farm in Mehoopany and raised their family.
Ellie was never shy when it came to farming. She drove the old JD and worked right alongside her husband, owned and operated the Mehoopany Dairy Bar with Willie for several years until retirement. Ellie's faith in the Lord was the foundation of her life and is what gave her strength through good times and bad. She was always making friends because of the love she carried with her. She always tried to see the sunny side of life and always had a kind word for anyone she met.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her two brothers and three sisters: Frank Bardwell Shaffer, Homer Elmer Shaffer, Edith Jennie Kester, Elizabeth Mae Strickland, and Audrey Irene Welch; and one son, Terry William Dunlap.
Eleanor is survived by one son Forrest Kevin Dunlap and wife Carolene Dunlap; four grandchildren and their spouses: Zeth and Davina Dunlap, Katie Kinsley, Devin Dunlap, and Randy Dunlap; also, four grandchildren: Devin and Zeva, Aaron and Kyle; along with several nieces and nephews all of whom were special to her.
She was to be laid to rest with her husband at the Vaughn Cemetery.
A special thank you to the staff of Wyalusing Personal Care home for the love they showed to her. Thanks also to the Guthrie Hospice for its care in her time of need.
Memorial contributions can be made in Ellie's name: Wyalusing Valley Retirement & Personal Care Home, 43850 Route 6, Wyalusing, PA 18853; and the Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd., Towanda, PA 18848.
Funeral services private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences visit www.aplitwinfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 5, 2020