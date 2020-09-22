|
Elizabeth Darlene Olive 58, of Scranton, passed away at home on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, after a long illness.
Beth's hometown was Nicholson and she was a graduate of Lackawanna Trail High School.
She is also survived by sisters: Shirley Michaels and husband Paul, Denise Dohoney and husband John, Nancy Aiello and husband Nicholas, and Wanda Wilbur and husband James; aunt, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Stella Olive; brother, Brunswick Olive; and sister, Brenda Harris.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 418 South State St., Clarks Summit. To send an online condolence, please visit www.lawrenceeyoungfuneralhome.com.