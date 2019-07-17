Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Resources
More Obituaries for ELIZABETH STEPHENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELIZABETH STEPHENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ELIZABETH STEPHENS Obituary
Elizabeth Stephens, 84, of Tunkhannock, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Gardens, Tunkhannock. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank in 2005.

Born in Scranton on Sept. 28, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Eva Smith Carey.

Betty is survived by son Frank R. Stephens Jr.; daughters: Charlette Arye, Shelia McGavin, Debbie Bates, and Annmarie Stephens; brother Chuck Carey; sisters: Caroline Rozanski, Veneta Strohl, and Margaret Hill; grandchildren: Ashley McGavin, C.J. Bevan, and Donna Arye; great-grandchildren: McKenzie Hughes, Maddison Hughes, and Kaylee McGavin.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Richard, Jack, Robert, and Maney; sister Fay Gerrison; and grandson David Borden Jr.

Betty's funeral service was Tuesday, July 16, at noon from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

Interment followed in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on July 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now