Elizabeth Stephens, 84, of Tunkhannock, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at the Gardens, Tunkhannock. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank in 2005.
Born in Scranton on Sept. 28, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Eva Smith Carey.
Betty is survived by son Frank R. Stephens Jr.; daughters: Charlette Arye, Shelia McGavin, Debbie Bates, and Annmarie Stephens; brother Chuck Carey; sisters: Caroline Rozanski, Veneta Strohl, and Margaret Hill; grandchildren: Ashley McGavin, C.J. Bevan, and Donna Arye; great-grandchildren: McKenzie Hughes, Maddison Hughes, and Kaylee McGavin.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers: Richard, Jack, Robert, and Maney; sister Fay Gerrison; and grandson David Borden Jr.
Betty's funeral service was Tuesday, July 16, at noon from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
Interment followed in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on July 17, 2019