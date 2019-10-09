|
|
Ella D. Rosengrant , 93, of Mehoopany, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, at The Gardens in Tunkhannock. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward Rosengrant.
Born in Montrose on March 31, 1926, she was the daughter of Edwin and Bernice (Sivers) Babock.
Ella was a 1944 graduate of Dimock High School and was a lifelong member of the Russell Hill United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Rebekah Lodge #74.
Ella is survived by her sons: Elwood and Mary Ann Rosengrant of Wilkes-Barre and William Rosengrant of Mehoopany; daughters: Sharon and husband Marshall Walburn of Mehoopany, Darlene and husband John Crump of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Patricia Gemmell and husband Tom Eckenroth of Reading; brothers: Donald Babock of Indiana, and Norman Babock of St. Joseph; sisters: Cathy Melenko of Kingsley and Vera Blaisure of Meshoppen; seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by her brothers: Robert Babcock and Eldon Babcock; and daughters: Joan Rosengrant and Barbara Wassil.
Family and friends are invited to attend Ella's funeral service which will be held on Friday, Oct. 11, at 10 a.m. from the Russell Hill United Methodist Church, 39 Prevost Rd., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Scott Ryan presiding. Interment will follow in Prevost Cemetery. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Thursday, Oct. 10, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St. .Tunkhannock.
Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Oct. 9, 2019