Erica M. Cross, 31, of Scranton, passed away on Oct. 26, 2020, at the Allied Hospice center. She is flying high with the angels and smiling down on everyone as she starts her new journey in the heaven with god.
She was born in Scranton on May 14, 1989, and she was the daughter of Burton Cross Sr. and Valerie Shiskowksi.
Erica lived at the St. Joseph Center in Scranton.
She is preceded in death by a sister, Erica Lynn Cross; and maternal grandfather Frank Shiskowski; and paternal grandfather Bert Cross.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by a brother Burton Cross Jr.; grandmothers: Louise Shiskowski and Mary Jane Cross; and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
The family would like to thank the St. Joseph Center for its care for Erica.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made the St. Josephs Ceneter https://www.stjosephscenter.org/donations/.
