Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Viewing
Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
ESTHER BOICE Obituary

Esther F. Boice, 76, of Lemon, passed away Aug. 25, 2020, at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She is survived by her husband of 27 years Dennis Boice.

Born in Meshoppen on April 6, 1944, she was the daughter of the late Fred and Bertha LaBar Amacher.

She was a member of the Lemon United Methodist Church.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by sons: Shawn Bennett, Wendall Bennett, and Stewart Boice, all of Tunkhannock; daughters: Laurie Amacher and Kelly Jordan of Tunkhannock; grandchildren: Owen, Sadie, and Vivian Bennett, and Amanda, Alison, Cheyanne, and Madison Jordan, all of Tunkhannock.

Family and friends are invited to attend Esther's funeral service, which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 29, at 11 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, with Pastor Scott Ryan presiding. Interment will follow in Orcutt's Grove Cemetery, Noxen.

A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday.

Those of you who may wish to attend Esther's funeral service but are unable to can join the family online for a live-streamed service at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 29, at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com under Esther F. Boice's tribute page.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.


