Ethel (Poltash) Rogan, 98, of Factoryville, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at her residence, surrounded by her loving children.
Ethel was born in Wilkes-Barre, and was formerly a resident of Bristol.
She was the owner of EJ's Tavern, Hop Bottom, for 16 years. Ethel was a member of the St. Thomas Aquinas, Senior Citizen Club. She also enjoyed crocheting, cooking, baking and traveling.
Her beloved husband James P. Rogan; her daughter Debra Rogan Bettuccio; and her grandson John Rogan Jr. preceded Ethel in death.
She will be sadly missed by her 10 loving children: George R. Rogan, James P. Rogan, Sandra Williams (the late Jack), William Rogan (Kathy), Ethel Judge (Jerry), Patricia Ann Ferguson (Hershall), Michael Rogan, Irene C. Kulick (Mark), Mary Brennan (Jake) and John Rogan (Carol). Ethel is also survived by her sister Rose Valaika Kenney; sister-in-law Marge Poltash; 22 grandchildren; 56 great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 22, 2019