Eugene Thomas Jr., formerly of Laceyville, passed away peacefully at home on March 20, 2020.
He was born at Auburn Center on May 7, 1935, to Helen Ross and Eugene Thomas Sr.
He served in the Army. He was married to the former Daisy Crane for 61 years. For many years, he was employed by Lydia Jackson on her farm in Laceyville. He was also employed by Sire Power.
He is survived by a sister Mary Dawes. He is also survived by his wife Daisy (Crane) Thomas. He is also survived by a son, Charles Thomas and Jean Phillips; and daughters: Helen and Howard Miller of West Virginia, Carol and Bobby Belcher, Dorothy Grosspietsch and Joseph Hallstead; Timothy Stigerwalt Sr., Tammy Thomas and Shaun Leidel, and Jeanette and Michael Grosspietsch; and son-in-law Keith Grosspietsch Sr.
He is also survived by 20 grandkids and 10 great grandkids with one great grandkid on the way. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters.
A memorial service will be held at a future date. Arrangements are attended by the Arthur A. Bryant Funeral Home, 1228 Main St., Honesdale, PA 18431.
There are no events scheduled. You can still show your support by planting a tree in memory of Eugene Thomas.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 1, 2020