Evelyn R. Stevens of Jenningsville passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard B. Stevens.
She was born in Kankakee, Ill. on Nov. 14, 1922, and she was the daughter of the late Ray and Edna Butch Hayden.
Prior to her retirement, she worked in several restaurants and cafeterias including Crandall's Restaurant in Tunkhannock, Kodak View Diner, and P&G Cafeteria, Mehoopany.
She was employed at Endicott Shoe Company, Tunkhannock, and was very active in the Lovelton Bible Church, spending many hours on church committees and taking a large part in the restoration and reopening of the church.
She and her late husband Richard enjoyed going to the county fairs and traveling around the country in their Winnebago motor home.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by sons: Hiram and Richard G. Stevens; daughter-in-law, Pat Harvey Stevens; and grandchildren: Wendy L. and Hiram T. Stevens.
She is survived by her daughter, Joyce (Stevens) Tupper and daughter-in-law, Dorothy Stevens, both of Jenningsville; nine grandchildren; 22 great grandchildren; and seven great great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend Evelyn's funeral service, which will be held on Friday, Feb. 21 at 11 a.m. from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657, with Pastor Doug Mills presiding. Interment will follow in North Flat Cemetery. A viewing will be held on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Evelyn's name to the Lovelton Bible Church, 1050 PA-87, Mehoopany, PA 18629.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Feb. 19, 2020