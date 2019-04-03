Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fireman retires after 50-plus years. View Sign

BY ROBERT L. BAKER



WYOMING COUNTY PRESS EXAMINER



For more than a half century, Jim Gilpin has dedicated his life to fighting fires and saving lives and property.



Last month, he decided it was time to step aside and make room for the younger set to take charge of more responsibilities.



The now 80-year-old Gilpin, a native of Headley Hill Road, signed on with the Franklin Township Fire Department back in 1966 at the age of 26.



He was recently out of the Army, having left Berlin, Germany, the week that President John Kennedy was shot. A month prior to that his unit had been held without incident for 41 hours by the Russians, in an episode Time magazine called the Journey of the Gooney Birds.



So, Gilpin has been no stranger to stress, and he is very passionate about the opportunity to serve his fellow citizen.



He was grateful to be available first on his family farm and later working in the old Rex Shoe Factory (later Revelation Shoes) in Exeter, so he could stop and answer emergency calls as needed.



What has he liked most about being a firefighter?



"In the early years, it was about saving lives and property," the 1957 graduate of Falls-Overfield Vocational High School said, while taking a breather from a roast beef dinner benefit at the Northmoreland Volunteer Fire Company.



A charter member of that company since it was organized in 1981, Gilpin smiled when revealing he had been the president of it for more than 30 years.



"It's time to step aside," he said somewhat reluctantly.



His imprint is unmistakeable. He laughs when he thinks back to the first year of the Nortmoreland company when its firefighters answered maybe 20 calls to today's investment of close to 300 calls.



Its multipurpose building and fleet of service vehicles is a testament to terrific fundraising and grant seeking.



He had been a regular feature at Bingo calling every other Monday, and occasionally at the Wyoming County Community Fair.



He also is grateful for the community's turnout for the once-a-month roast beef dinners.



He also loves the notion that Northnoreland has a quite valuable cadre of junior firefighters who will be ready to step up when they get a little older, and he points at some of those today in the force who have worked their way through the ranks.



"We're very fortunate to have a number of young people who have stayed attached while students at area colleges and now are coming back to the area."



Gilpin said there have been some tough moments in his long tenure as an emergency responder, but he tends to dwell on the more positive side, staying mentally strong, and physically fit to answer when duty calls.



"It's been a great ride," he said. "But, I'll still be around. Thanks to all who have made it possible."

