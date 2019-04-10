Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for FRANCIS FANNING. View Sign

FRANCIS FANNING



Mar. 25, 2019



Francis Lawrence Fanning, 84, of Tunkhannock, formerly of Midland Park, N.J., passed away March 25, 2019, at the Gardens in Tunkhannock.



Born in Paterson, N.J., Frank had lived in Midland Park for more than 30 years and in Tunkhannock for more than 20 years. A former soldier with the National Guard, Frank was a sheet metal worker with Totowa Sheet Metal until retirement. He was a former parishioner of Church of the Nativity in Midland Park and Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary in Tunkhannock. Frank was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, the 40 Acre Gun Club and was an avid hunter.



Francis Fanning was the beloved husband of Joan (nee: Tanis) Fanning. Loving father of Frank Fanning of Ogdensburg, N.J., and Patricia Ann Mahoney and her husband Rick of Towaco, N.J. Dear grandfather of Troy Fanning and his wife Juli, LCDR Chad Fanning, USN, Chelsea Fanning, Caitlin Mahoney and Eric Mahoney. Dearest brother of Robert Fanning, Ann Fanning and Joan Fanning.



A funeral service was held Monday morning, April 1, at the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home, Hawthorne, N.J. Interment followed at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa, N.J. Arrangements entrusted to the Browning-Forshay Funeral Home and the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home.





