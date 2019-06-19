Home

Francis Greene passed away on June 13, 2019.

He was born Aug. 10, 1953.

Frank enjoyed trap shooting with the guys, tinkering with his car, playing with his chocolate lab 'Ace,' and talking to people. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is finally free from his pain.

Due to his wishes, no services will be held. He supported Gift of Life.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to: Tunkhannock Ambulance Association, 195 Bridge St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on June 19, 2019
