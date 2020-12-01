|
|
Francis E. Howell, 71 of Mehoopany, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Kimberly Ayers Howell.
Born on March 22, 1949, he was the son of the late Francis and Sarah Crone Howell.
He was a 1967 graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School and served his country in the Marine Corps during the Vietnam Conflict.
Prior to his retirement he was a truck driver and enjoyed playing and watching baseball at all levels. For many years he served as scorekeeper for the Tunkhannock Area High School baseball team. He was an avid hunter enjoying the outdoors and spending time with his family and grandchildren.
In addition to his wife he is survived by sons: Collin Howell, Chris Howell and wife Joy, Aaron Howell and wife Annemarie; daughters: Megan Howell, and Tara Wilbur; brother, Phillip Howell; sisters: Janet Howell, Iva Harvey, and Darlene Marshall; six grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Barbara Howell.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Arthur Howell; and granddaughter, Victoria Howell.
A private interment was held in Sunnyside Cemetery, Tunkhannock. Family and friends can leave an online condolence at www.sheldonkukuchkafuneralhome.com under Francis E. Howell's tribute page.
A memorial service and celebration of Fran's life will be held in the spring at a local baseball field.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home, Inc. 73 W. Tioga St. Tunkhannock.
