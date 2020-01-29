Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sheldon - Kukuchka Funeral Home - Tunkhannock
73 West Tioga Street
Tunkhannock, PA 18657
570-836-3321
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church
99 E. Tioga St.
Tunkhannock, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FRANK BOHENEK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK BOHENEK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FRANK BOHENEK Obituary
Frank Bohenek, 85, of Tunkhannock, passed away Jan. 18, 2020.

Born in Lackawanna County, he was the son of the late Frank and Josephine Koscuik Bohenek.

Frank was a member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Tunkhannock.

He could be seen weekly on WVIA Saturday night Polka Party dancing with partners. He was also an active member of the Big Band Society of NEPA.

He was survived by son James Griffiths; daughter Heather Bohenek; sister Gert Billings and husband Jim of Lake Winola; and eight grandchildren, including John Griffiths Jr. and Nicole Griffiths, with whom he has a particularly close relationship with.

Frank was preceded in death by his son John Griffiths; and sister Mary Ann Kulick.

Family and friends are invited to attend Frank's Mass of Christian Burial, which will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. from the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, to be celebrated by Rev. Patrick Albert.

Interment will follow in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FRANK's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -