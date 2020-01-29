|
Frank Bohenek, 85, of Tunkhannock, passed away Jan. 18, 2020.
Born in Lackawanna County, he was the son of the late Frank and Josephine Koscuik Bohenek.
Frank was a member of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, Tunkhannock.
He could be seen weekly on WVIA Saturday night Polka Party dancing with partners. He was also an active member of the Big Band Society of NEPA.
He was survived by son James Griffiths; daughter Heather Bohenek; sister Gert Billings and husband Jim of Lake Winola; and eight grandchildren, including John Griffiths Jr. and Nicole Griffiths, with whom he has a particularly close relationship with.
Frank was preceded in death by his son John Griffiths; and sister Mary Ann Kulick.
Family and friends are invited to attend Frank's Mass of Christian Burial, which will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. from the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 99 E. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, to be celebrated by Rev. Patrick Albert.
Interment will follow in Pieta Cemetery, Tunkhannock.
Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Jan. 29, 2020