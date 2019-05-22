Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Frank C. "Poppy" Szymanski. View Sign Service Information Sheldon Funeral Home - Laceyville, PA - Laceyville 459 Main St. PO Box 32 Laceyville , PA 18623 (570)-869-1232 Send Flowers Obituary

Frank C. 'Poppy' Szymanski, 77, of Peet Hill, Laceyville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, May 19, 2019.



Frank was born in Somerville, N.J., in Somerset County on April 21, 1942, the son of the late Frank and Helen Koharki Szymanski.



Growing up in New Jersey, Frank was a graduate of the Hillsborough High School.



Frank was the husband of the former Barbara 'Bea' A. Riker, who he married on Nov. 13, 1976. They were married for more than 38 years, until her passing away on Jan. 16, 2015.



During his younger years, while growing up, it was always his dream to become a farmer and someday own his own farm. Willing to do anything to earn a living, he started working for the Raritan Disposal Co. in Raritan, N.J. He then got a job at the Johanna Farms in Flemington, N.J.



After moving to Laceyville in Bradford County, he fulfilled his childhood dream of owning his own dairy farm. During his many years as a farmer, he enjoyed having many types of animals on his farm. Frank and his wife also worked a stone quarry, F&B Stone Quarry on their farm. After his farming days, Frank was employed at Procter & Gamble in Mehoopany, employed as a security guard, retiring after 20 years.



In his spare time, Frank, enjoyed hunting and fishing on the family farm on Peet Hill. He also loved gardening, carpentry and golfing whenever he would get the chance. Most of all, he loved just being able to get to spend time with his family, being the BEST Dad, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather.



Surviving are his children: Howard M. (Dawn) Heft of GlenGardner, N.J.; Donald C. Heft Jr. of Ohio; Mark A. (Donna) Heft of Tunkhannock; and Elizabeth 'Liz' (Lyndon) Wilbur of Springville; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers: Stanley Szymanski and John Szymanski, both of New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews.



Besides his wife and his parents, he was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter Taryn Ann; and a sister Helen Szymanski.



Memorial services will be held on Friday afternoon, May 24, at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, at 3 p.m. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 1 p.m. until time of the service. Interment will be at a later date in the Musconetcong Valley Cemetery in Hampton, N.J.



In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations in Frank's name to the March of Dimes, 515 Madison Ave., 20th Floor, New York, NY 10222.



Frank C. 'Poppy' Szymanski, 77, of Peet Hill, Laceyville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, May 19, 2019.Frank was born in Somerville, N.J., in Somerset County on April 21, 1942, the son of the late Frank and Helen Koharki Szymanski.Growing up in New Jersey, Frank was a graduate of the Hillsborough High School.Frank was the husband of the former Barbara 'Bea' A. Riker, who he married on Nov. 13, 1976. They were married for more than 38 years, until her passing away on Jan. 16, 2015.During his younger years, while growing up, it was always his dream to become a farmer and someday own his own farm. Willing to do anything to earn a living, he started working for the Raritan Disposal Co. in Raritan, N.J. He then got a job at the Johanna Farms in Flemington, N.J.After moving to Laceyville in Bradford County, he fulfilled his childhood dream of owning his own dairy farm. During his many years as a farmer, he enjoyed having many types of animals on his farm. Frank and his wife also worked a stone quarry, F&B Stone Quarry on their farm. After his farming days, Frank was employed at Procter & Gamble in Mehoopany, employed as a security guard, retiring after 20 years.In his spare time, Frank, enjoyed hunting and fishing on the family farm on Peet Hill. He also loved gardening, carpentry and golfing whenever he would get the chance. Most of all, he loved just being able to get to spend time with his family, being the BEST Dad, Grandfather, and Great-Grandfather.Surviving are his children: Howard M. (Dawn) Heft of GlenGardner, N.J.; Donald C. Heft Jr. of Ohio; Mark A. (Donna) Heft of Tunkhannock; and Elizabeth 'Liz' (Lyndon) Wilbur of Springville; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers: Stanley Szymanski and John Szymanski, both of New Jersey; and many nieces and nephews.Besides his wife and his parents, he was also preceded in death by a great-granddaughter Taryn Ann; and a sister Helen Szymanski.Memorial services will be held on Friday afternoon, May 24, at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, at 3 p.m. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 1 p.m. until time of the service. Interment will be at a later date in the Musconetcong Valley Cemetery in Hampton, N.J.In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations in Frank's name to the March of Dimes, 515 Madison Ave., 20th Floor, New York, NY 10222. Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on May 22, 2019

