FRANK ILLUZZIMar. 27, 2019



Frank Illuzzi II passed away March 27, 2019, at Hospice of the Sacred Heart, his former wife Donna Illuzzi preceded him in death on Feb. 11, 2018.



Born Sep. 12, 1928, in Waverly, he is son of the late Francesco Illuzzi and Rose Illuzzi DiPietrantonio.



He was a graduate of Dalton High, Keystone College, attended General Motors Institute and Rutgers University, and served in the U.S. military as a member of the U.S.



After his military service he graduated from Keystone College, where he was president of his class and star basketball player. He joined General Motors Corporation, as manufacturing manager for 20 years. Active in the community, he was a member of the Tunkhannock United Methodist Church and several organizations including Free and Accepted Masons, Union Lade #19, charter member Junior Achievement, Scranton Sports Hall of Fame (Northeast Pa. chapter), director of Dalton Shoemaker Cemetery, Countryside Conservancy, board member Sugar Hollow residents, co-chairman Dalton Alumni Association, Keystone open golf committee, adopt-a-highway, president ambassador to regional college, and university inaugurations from Keystone College. He was also Keystonian of the Year 2001 at Keystone College, member Veteran of Foreign Wars of USA Post #3583 Mehoopany, president of Saturn auto club, and member of hole-in-one golf club.



He was a loving and caring husband devoted to his wife, and then her care in her recent illness for two years. A devoted loving father and teacher to his children Frank and Nancy, with whom he so enjoyed spending time with as they did also. He lived life to the fullest, he cherished life and enjoyed bringing so much happiness to his family and friends A true gentlemen always with an extended hand and heart. He also enjoyed fishing, nature time by a fire, rides in the country, listening to music, basketball, golf, football and enjoying meals with friends and family.



Other happy moments were being a grandpa to his grandchildren: Jessica, Kelsey, and Frankie and great grandpa to Sophia and Marshall. He loved trips to watch his favorite teams, Penn State and Steelers football games. Frank traveled across the United States and also to Italy to visit relatives and retrace the steps of his father and mother.



Frank always left a lasting impression to all he met with his genuine kindness, loved by so many, he will be deeply missed.



Frank is survived by a son Frank Illuzzi III and his wife Toni of Johnstown; daughter Nancy and her husband Charlie VerBryck of Meshoppen; three sisters: Raffela Illuzzi Squier of Bound Brook, N.J., Rosemarie Laster of Clarks Summit, and Antonette Menning of Clarks Summit; three grandchildren: Jessica, Kelsey, and Frankie; great grandchildren: Sophia and Marshall; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his sisters: Virginia Illuzzi Belson, Loly Mastropasqua, Frances Shupper, and Gloria Doggett; two brothers: Guy Illuzzi and Michael Illuzzi.



Frank's funeral service was Saturday afternoon, March 30, from the Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock.



Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Triton Hose Company, 116 West Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

