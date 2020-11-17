|
Master Sergeant Frank Austin Newhart Jr., born Dec. 1, 1947, passed on Sep. 30, 2020.
Frank is survived by his wife, Sharon Newhart; three children: Heidi Newhart of Denver, Colo., Marcy Newhart Roan of High Point, N.C., and Frank A. Newhart, III of Tampa Fla.; two step-children: David and Rebekkah Waterhouse; and four grandchildren: Hayden and Kayley Roan, Alexis Stubbe, and Jack Waterhouse. Frank is also survived by four sisters; two brothers; and, many nieces and nephews.
Frank was preceded in death by his mother and father, Helen and Frank Austin Newhart Sr.; and brother John Newhart.
A celebration of life is planned for friends and family in Pennsylvania. The celebration will occur on Dec. 5 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the American Legion Post 510, 328 Old Route 6, Laceyville.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance from 3 to 5 p.m. is restricted to family members only with 5 to 7 p.m. reserved for friends of the deceased.
Frank will also be honored in a military service on April 2, 2021, at the National Veteran's Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla. The service will occur at 6502 SW 102 Avenue, Bushnell, Fla. at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please send all donations to Building Homes for Heroes, www.buildinghomesforheroes.org/.