FRANK RHODESMar. 27, 2019Frank Rhodes, 85, of Crestview Hills, Ky., died in his sleep surrounded by his family and friends on March 27, 2019.He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Toni, his children, Paul, Mike, and, Michele, and his grandchildren Zak, Simon, and Otto. He is also survived by his numerous and dedicated close friends with whom he and Toni traveled the world, broke bread and raised glasses in distant and near settings.Frank was born in Busy, Ky. (pop. 52).He was an Xavier University graduate, but a lifelong University of Kentucky Wildcats fan. He spent 33 years working for Procter and Gamble in Cincinnati, Kansas City, and Mehoopany. He also worked with Delta Community Credit Union for 19 years and was not personally responsible for any lost luggage.Frank was also a veteran and served during the Korean War era as an M.P. Frank always brought light, laughter, and sometimes questionable jokes to anyone who even briefly crossed his path: waitresses, store cashiers, work mates, toll booth workers, stewardesses (yes, he still called them that) would be left with a smile after encountering him. He was devastatingly handsome, brilliant, funny, charming, modest, and generous… and Frank definitely did not dictate that last sentence word-for-word. We, as his friends and family, can help make up for the loss of his humor, kindness, generous spirit, and honor his memory by sharing these qualities with those around us. Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Apr. 3, 2019

