FRITZ GREEN Obituary
Fritz E. Green, 80, of Tunkhannock, passed away March 13, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his wife in 2015, Diane Savage.

Born in New York on Jan. 21, 1940, he was the son of the late Dorothy Gould.

He served his country in the United States Air Force.

He is survived by his son John Green and wife Michele of Springville; daughter, Cathy Green of Tunkhannock; and grandchildren: Derek and Dakota Green.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements and care entrusted to Sheldon-Kukuchka Funeral Home Inc., 73 W. Tioga St., Tunkhannock, PA 18657.

Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Mar. 18, 2020
