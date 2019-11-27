|
Gene Gesford, 92, died peacefully on Nov. 19, 2019, at The Gardens in Tunkhannock with his family by his side. He was born on Feb. 16, 1927, in Lehighton to the late Karl and Pauline (LaRue) Gesford. Gene was predeceased by his wife, Ursula (Plew) Gesford in 2011. They were married for almost 67 years.
Gene is survived by his six children: Patricia (Gary) Lane of Cape Canaveral, Fla.; Kenneth Gesford of Birchardville; Dennis (Susan) Gesford of Dimock; Karl (Colleen) Gesford of Dimock; Brian Gesford of Montrose; and Janet (Atwood) Lunger of Dimock. Also, 15 grandchildren: Garrett (Nicole) Lane, Andrew (Carolyn) Lane, Michele (Tim) Williams, Holly (Rob) Reyan, Kenny Gesford, Mary Gesford (Joe Carpenter), Corey (Sue) Gesford, Dan (Jacie) Gesford, Hilary (Glenn) Brewer, Josh (Brenna) Gesford, Tiffany (Matt) Neenan, Matthew (Caryn) Gesford, Kirk (Laura) Lunger, AJ (Chelsea) Lunger, and Holden (Amelia) Lunger. Also, 42 great-grandchildren: Zachary Lane, Molly Lane, Catherine Lane, Dillon Lane, Reagan Lane, Connor Lane, Eli Williams, Evie Williams, Tanner Reyan, Rierdan Reyan, Kolten Gesford, Riglee Carpenter, Andreas Carpenter, Evan Carruba, Jackson Gesford, Lucas Gesford, Lillian Gesford, Kasi Suchocki, Jaclyn Gesford, Isaac Gesford, Noah Gesford, Calvin Brewer, Harrison Brewer, Nora Brewer, Jillian Gesford, Hayley Gesford, Meredith Neenan, Brody Neenan, Chase Neenan, Molly Neenan, Dawcin Jones, Camryn Gesford, Mitchell Gesford, Kynlee Gesford, Hunter Gesford, Mia Lunger, Elaina Lunger, Reese Lunger (great-granddaughter in Heaven), Beau Lunger, Ace Lunger, Vienna Lunger, and Attie Lunger.
Gene is also survived by sisters: Marion Erat, Marlene Kurosky, and Beverly (John) Root; sister-in-law Ruth Gesford; and many nieces and nephews. Gene was pre-deceased by his brother Teddy Gesford; sister Charlotte Henderson; brothers-in-law: Russell Henderson, George Erat, and Ben Kurosky; and daughter-in-law Lucille Gesford.
Gene graduated from Dimock High School. He married Ursula on Sept. 14, 1944. Gene worked at Louden Hill and they lived in the row houses nearby. In 1946, they bought the old Tiffany farm in Dimock. Gene was a dairy farmer most of his life. He also had many part time jobs while farming. He worked eight years for PennDOT and was also a dump truck driver for Ed Rought Construction. Gene was a school bus driver for the Elk Lake School District for 14 years. He also worked for Lott's Feed Mill in South Montrose and sprayed many area farmers' corn fields. He worked as a part-time guard at Bendix. Gene became a Dimock Township supervisor and worked for the township until he finally retired. He was a hard worker. Gene and Ursula moved to the Montrose Square Apartments in 2003.
In his later years, Gene enjoyed watching his grandkids' sporting events. He liked to go to the horse pulls at the local fairs and the Bloomsburg Fair. The Pennsylvania Farm Show was also an annual event for him. Gene loved to play pinochle with his family, bingo at the Elk Lake Fire Hall, and he enjoyed visiting the slot machines at Tioga Downs. He always said, "I've had a good life!"
A Celebration of Life Service was held Saturday morning at the Daniel K. Regan Funeral Home in Montrose. Per Gene's request, his grandson AJ Lunger officiated the service. Gene will be interred at the Dimock Cemetery at a later date.
Published in The Wyoming County Examiner on Nov. 27, 2019